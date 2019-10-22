HOUSTON — For one team, the start of a dynasty is on the line.

For the other, it could be its franchise's first world championship.

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros will host the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. Should Houston emerge victorious, it would mark the Astros' second World Series title in three years and an emphatic statement about who baseball's best team is. Meanwhile, Washington is playing in its first World Series since 1933 and first since the Montreal Expos relocated to the nation's capital in 2005.

While Tuesday won't determine wins this year's title, the winner of Game 1 will possess a significant advantage in the best-of-seven series. Don't expect a slugfest either, as both teams lay claim to two of the best pitching staffs in baseball, with 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer taking the mound for Washington and Gerrit Cole toeing the rubber for the Astros on Tuesday night.

What follows below is an inning-by-inning live blog of Tuesday night's Game 1, complete with highlights, score updates and analysis of the highly anticipated contest.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AP

RELATED: 10 things to know about the 2019 World Series

RELATED: Howie Kendrick to DH for Washington Nationals in World Series

RELATED: Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of World Series for Nationals