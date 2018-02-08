WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) — WASHINGTON - D.C.’s majority black little league team has exceeded their fundraising goal thanks to many of you and Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Jones.

It's been an exciting couple of days for these 12 year olds who play for the Mamie Johnson Little League named after an African American woman who pitched for the Negro leagues.

They fielded balls on Thursday with Nationals left fielder Juan Soto who took a turn at bat. They've also been getting lots of love from the community, including MLB superstar Adam Jones from the Baltimore Orioles.

RELATED: Orioles’ Adam Jones to help majority black DC little league team go to championship

Jones got wind of tweet by WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves Tuesday asking for $10,000 to help the team get to the regional tournament in Bristol, CT. He responded with five simple, yet powerful words: “Amazing. How can I help?"

Amazing. How can I help. — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 1, 2018

His people called their people and these boys little league dreams are coming true.

“I want to see the next generation have an opportunity,” said Jones on a Facetime call as he was on a plane heading to Texas on Wednesday night.

It was his birthday and he was giving the gifts.

“Me being a black man trying to integrate more African Americans into baseball this was a no brainer," he said.

THE @SimplyAJ10 on #FaceTime:"I want to give these kids an opportunity" like someone game him. On HIS birthday, he is giving the gift of a trip to the regional #littleleague tournament for DC's majority black little league team #Mamiejohnson #PayingItForward @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DjCPeAKj2W — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) August 2, 2018

“We just feel proud to represent the city well these kids they've worked hard they deserve it,” said league president Keith Barnes.

As the players gear up to take on a New York little league team at the regionals in Connecticut Sunday they'll know so many people, including MLB star Adam Jones, will be home rooting for them.

“Embrace it and be a sponge to your surroundings but most importantly enjoy it and ball out,” he said on Facetime. “You're there for a reason so show people why you're there. I'm sure they're going to have people say ‘why is this team here?’ Well if they put a spankin’ on you, they're good enough to be there!”

© 2018 WUSA