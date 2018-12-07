(WUSA 9) -- The Major League Baseball All-Star game in the Nation's Capital is less than a week away, but the events in the city are well underway.
On Tuesday, the MLB, Washington Nationals and Nationals Dream Foundation hosted a ceremonial opening of the Liz Donohue House in Northwest Washington, D.C.
A teen room, playground, computer lab and community room were dedicated as a part of a much larger safe, affordable living project with SOME, So Others Might Eat.
The new facility will be the home to 37 homeless and extremely low-income families, including more than 100 children, giving their parents the peace of mind knowing their will children be given learning resources and can safely play at the comfort of their own home.
This project is one of many that are taking place leading up to the 89th MLB All-Star Game.
The remaining projects have debuted throughout the week in efforts to renovate and improve activities throughout Greater Washington D.C.
The Nationals All-Star Field at Watkins Park Regional Park in Prince George's County, Md. and Bryce Harper Baseball Complex at Fred Crabtree Park in Fairfax County, Va. has been renovated, including scoreboards, covered dugouts, batting cages and more.
In Washington, D.C. an All-Star Pavilion was built next to the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy that will provide covered batting cages and an outdoor gathering area for the Academy's farmers' market and community use.
In an effort to expand USO- Metro's reach to provide more programming and increase the amount of supplies that can be stored and distributed throughout the nine USO- Metro locations, the USO logistics facility at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Va. has been fully renovated with a new HVAC system and refrigeration units.
In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, the Richard England Clubhouse #14 in the district was also renovated and expanded with new furniture, TVs. computers, games and HVAC units and doors.
In partnership with Jeff Franzen and Sons, 19 brand-new mobile dental unit sites will be opened in Wards seven and eight in Washington, D.C. and in Prince George's County in partnership to combat the dental health professional shortage in those areas.
MLB and the host clubs have donated a total of approximately $85 million through the All-Star initiative since 1997.