(WUSA 9) -- The Major League Baseball All-Star game in the Nation's Capital is less than a week away, but the events in the city are well underway.

On Tuesday, the MLB, Washington Nationals and Nationals Dream Foundation hosted a ceremonial opening of the Liz Donohue House in Northwest Washington, D.C.

A teen room, playground, computer lab and community room were dedicated as a part of a much larger safe, affordable living project with SOME, So Others Might Eat.

The new facility will be the home to 37 homeless and extremely low-income families, including more than 100 children, giving their parents the peace of mind knowing their will children be given learning resources and can safely play at the comfort of their own home.

Yesterday, @MLB proudly launched our All-Star Legacy Initiative with @Nationals & @SOME_DC to dedicate new computer lab, playground, teen and family rooms at the Liz Donohue Houses in Northwest D.C. The fun continues later today with the @NatsAcademy All-Star Pavilion! pic.twitter.com/DeRcW9EIvr — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 11, 2018

This project is one of many that are taking place leading up to the 89th MLB All-Star Game.

The remaining projects have debuted throughout the week in efforts to renovate and improve activities throughout Greater Washington D.C.

The Nationals All-Star Field at Watkins Park Regional Park in Prince George's County, Md. and Bryce Harper Baseball Complex at Fred Crabtree Park in Fairfax County, Va. has been renovated, including scoreboards, covered dugouts, batting cages and more.

We are proud to bring a little bit of #allstarweek home to Fairfax County! On Monday, July 16, FCPA will partner with @MLB, the @Nationals, and the Nationals Dream Foundation to open the Bryce Harper All-Star Complex at Fred Crabtree Park in #Herndon. https://t.co/7sQlFa9gz7 — Fairfax County Parks (@fairfaxparks) July 11, 2018

In Washington, D.C. an All-Star Pavilion was built next to the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy that will provide covered batting cages and an outdoor gathering area for the Academy's farmers' market and community use.

The #Nats are proud to unveil another in a series of legacy projects meant to have a lasting impact on our community.



Ladies and gentlemen, may we present the All-Star Pavilion at the @NatsAcademy!



🔗 // https://t.co/sfKNth7Wm1 pic.twitter.com/FH0eAyDh7y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 12, 2018

#TBT to yesterday when @MLB & the @Nationals opened the new "All-Star Pavilion" at the @NatsAcademy that will serve the kids of D.C. and Greater Washington well. https://t.co/Gi8Whdnz3X pic.twitter.com/k3VllhuGBM — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 12, 2018

In an effort to expand USO- Metro's reach to provide more programming and increase the amount of supplies that can be stored and distributed throughout the nine USO- Metro locations, the USO logistics facility at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Va. has been fully renovated with a new HVAC system and refrigeration units.

The ribbon has been cut and we are ready to begin operating our fully functional logistics center! Once again, and we can’t say it enough, thank you to the @nationals and @mlb for magnifying our impact even further today! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9wL7FIyWXc — USO-Metro (@USOMetroDC) July 12, 2018

In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, the Richard England Clubhouse #14 in the district was also renovated and expanded with new furniture, TVs. computers, games and HVAC units and doors.

In partnership with Jeff Franzen and Sons, 19 brand-new mobile dental unit sites will be opened in Wards seven and eight in Washington, D.C. and in Prince George's County in partnership to combat the dental health professional shortage in those areas.

MLB and the host clubs have donated a total of approximately $85 million through the All-Star initiative since 1997.

