Report: DC native Jaylen Twyman joins Vikings for training camp after recovering from gunshot wounds

The NFL defensive tackle was shot in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast, while visiting friends and family in the area this past June.

WASHINGTON — An NFL player from D.C. on the doorstep of his dreams has recovered from four shooting wounds to attend training camp with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from ESPN published Sunday.

Jaylen Twyman was shot in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast, while visiting friends and family in the area this past June. He was one of four people shot.

The 21-year-old was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round in April, after a lifetime of struggle that had seen his brother and uncle gunned down.

A witness said Twyman pulled to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in a personal car and walked into the emergency room Monday. His shirt was stained with blood, he was holding his right side, and mouthing the words, "I got shot," the man waiting in the E-R said.

Twyman played three seasons as a defensive lineman with the University of Pittsburgh. He had a standout 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twyman was so emotional he could barely speak on the phone when the Viking drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Yes sir," he said sobbing after the Vikings called on draft day. "You're going to get everything I got."

Twyman played his prep football at H.D. Woodson High School in Washington D.C. before attending Pitt.