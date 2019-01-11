WASHINGTON — Thousands of fans are expected to be present to cheer and celebrate the Nationals at their championship parade on Saturday. That can only mean one thing: it will get crowded--really crowded.

In order to accommodate everyone, Metro announced that the Metrorail will run extra trains on Saturday to accommodate all Nats fans making their way to and from the parade, thanks to a partnership with Xfinity.

The parade will begin on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 15th Street Northwest, proceed east along Constitution Avenue Northwest, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street Northwest with a team rally.

All rail stations will open at 7 a.m. operating standard Saturday service. Rush hour levels will intensify between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. In downtown D.C., trains will arrive every three to four minutes, with departures from end-of-line stations every six to 12 minutes.

Stations like Archives, Judiciary Square, and Federal Triangle are expected to be extremely crowded because they are close to the parade route.

The Metro will have additional trains on standby for the increase of riders. Additional rail and bus supervisors, support staff, and Metro Transit Police officers will be present to assist fans.

Fans going to the parade are encouraged to:

Text “NATS” to 888-777 to receive text alerts on safety, transit, and weather updates from the District about the parade;

Leave your car at home - take Metro or the many other public transit options as parking will be extremely limited near the route;

Use #FightFinished on social media; and

Visit sportscapital.dc.gov for the latest information.

