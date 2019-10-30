WASHINGTON — We've got the historic breakdown on past Game 7's that shook sports fans in the nation's capital.

From the Washington Senators to the former Washington Bullets there were some legendary moments any D.C. fan would be proud of.

In 1924, the Washington Senators defeated the New York Giants in seven games. This would be Washington’s first and still only Major League Baseball championship.

Roger T. Peckinpaugh of the Washington Senators is shown in action on Aug. 28, 1924 at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

In 1978, The Washington Bullets defeated the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 7 in Seattle to win the NBA championship. Bullets Wes Unseld was named MVP of the series. Before Cleveland’s Game 7 win at Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals, this was the last time a road team had won Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

Wes Unseld of the Washington Bullets, who was named the most valuable player during the NBA championship series with the Seattle SuperSonics, applies the defensive pressure as the SuperSonics’ Marvin Webster tries to score during the final game in Seattle Wednesday, June 8, 1978. Washington won 105-99 to win the best of seven series four games to three. (AP Photo)

In 2018, the Capitals defeat top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 in Tampa to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Capitals scored four consecutive goals in the first two periods to eventually win 4-2.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, right, poses with members of the Washington Capitals and the Prince of Wales trophy after the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 during Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

2019, Washington Nationals at Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series. ______?

The rest is still unwritten. But no worries, we left some room to add Wednesday night's World Series game to the list of memorable Game 7 moments.

