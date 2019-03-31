FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — There are all sorts of Nationals fans out there excited about the beginning of the season.



One daddy-daughter duo’s love of all things Nats started in the minor leagues.



Abbie Headington’s room is lined with autographed photos of many of her favorite Nats players. “Most of these pictures from spring training and these are all from throughout the years... with Carter and Spencer [Kieboom].”

Abbie met the Kiebooms in the Nationals minor league organization.

Abbie Headington

Abbie caught my attention with a tweet saying she was going to Spring Training, “my one goal for spring training was to get a picture with the two of them," she said. "They’re brothers and I saw them at the game and they were together. I called them over and they came over.”

Abbie Headington

Abbie started attending Potomac Nationals games with her Dad. They also go to Washington Nationals games.



She collects broken bats, line-up cards and autographed baseballs.

Abbie said looking at the baseballs brings one word to mind, “Happiness.”

She continues that, “baseball's kind of my life so when I look at it, it just makes me feel joy.”



She has autographs from unanimous Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera whose son played in the Nationals organization, Juan Soto and Bryce Harper's.

All of this leaves her father overwhelmed with emotion. “I'm not too proud to, I mean I've cried a number of times at some of the things that players have done for her and it's just, it's been an incredible experience.”



“She's just a great girl. I'm very proud of her and very happy she's a baseball fan.”

The family has a cat named Boomer for the Kieboom brothers and a dog named Harper after you know who… former Nats slugger Bryce Harper.