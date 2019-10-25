WASHINGTON — World Series baseball is descending on D.C. this weekend, and the city is prepared, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference Thursday.

Bowser said Washington is "the best in the world" at hosting big events, referencing the Capitals, Mystics and the MLB All-Star Game.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the city will be modeling plans on the 2018 Capitals Stanley Cup run and All-Star Game.

What's the best way to get to and from the games?

The biggest news came from WMATA, which announced that the Navy Yard metro station will stay open until 1 a.m. Sunday if the Nats end up needing to play Game 5 of the series. WMATA GM Paul Wiedefeld said the extra service hours will be paid for by Pepco.

WMATA also said there will be flex closing times Friday and Saturday nights, in the event that the games run late, giving passengers 20 minutes after the game ends to catch a train.

Keep in mind, though, that the ballpark station will be the only one fans can enter after games. Other exits will be open, Wiedefeld said.

On average,10,000 fans use metro to get to and from games, Wiedefeld said, but they're hoping to see that number increase.

WMATA also said they have cleared all track work, so the trains should be running on time, and there will be an increase in officers throughout the stations, wearing World Series caps as part of their uniforms.

DC Police also recommended using bikes and scooters in lieu of trying to navigate the road closures with a car throughout the weekend.

RELATED: Here are the best Metro alternatives to get to and from Nationals Park

What are police and the mayor doing about my safety?

DC Police said there will be increased officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes, around the stadium. The increase should not impact routine patrol, they said.

As of Thursday evening, Newsham said there were no credible threats for the weekend.

The Director of D.C. Homeland Security recommended that everyone sign up for the free alert system by texting NATS to 888777. He said they will be sending out weather updates and safety information throughout the weekend.

The director also said the emergency operation center will be staffed all weekend.

Police said they're focusing teams around the ballpark and nightlife areas for any watch parties.

Newsham also warned not to purchase tickets from a source that isn't credible, and recommended setting up a meeting place with family in case anyone gets lost.

If there's a celebratory parade, DC Police will release more details,Newsham said.

RELATED: President Trump will attend Game 5 of the World Series at Nats Park

What should fans do?

Mayor Bowser said fans have four tasks:

Don't drive. Arrive early. Drink responsibly. Cheer loudly.

She declared Friday to be "Show Your Spirit Day" and asked everyone to wear their red.

For more World Series safety information, you can visit sportscapital.dc.gov.

RELATED: World Series Weather in DC: showers may steal a base

RELATED: Here's the super-secret way to get to Nationals Park and avoid the crowds

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.