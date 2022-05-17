Maryland women's lacrosse inching close to another National Title

The Terps are preparing for NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland women's lacrosse team stands just three wins away from another national title. Maryland is one of eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament and are preparing to face the University of Florida for a chance to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

“Every single day I get to come out here and put that jersey on, or put my practice shirt on with the M on the front of it, it's just something we don’t take lightly because it’s something we all worked so hard for,” said Maryland starting goalie, Emily Sterling.

The Terps have won 10 straight games. They’re 18 and 1 on the season, and looking to make it 19, as they compete in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals this Thursday.

“Just to be still one of eight teams left to get to step on the field every day, to get to do what we love, it’s just really exciting. We’re really excited to play some Maryland lacrosse,” said Abby Bosco.

“They’re enjoying the moment, they’re trying to stay present, and they are having fun while competing together. We’ve really made that an important part of our program to just enjoy each other and the time we have together,” said Maryland head coach, Cathy Reese.

The Terps' ultimate goal is to win a national championship but they know they must take things one game at a time.

“We’re taking it one game at a time. So I don’t want to look too much ahead but it’s definitely something I want to achieve, and I’m excited that I have the chance to achieve that,” said Aurora Cordingley.

This program has a rich history of success. Under head coach Cathy Reese, Maryland has five national championships, with their most recent national title coming in 2019. A win Thursday would send Reese to her 12th Final Four as head coach.

“The history behind the program that Cathy has built and just the culture behind the team on and off the field, it’s just really special to get to play for Maryland,” said Bosco.

“We need to make sure we step on the field and execute our game plan with composure, poise and discipline and these guys are dialed in. They are focused, they are ready to compete. I'm looking forward to Thursday, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Reese.

Maryland hosts Florida at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland, Thursday at noon.

