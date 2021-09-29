Maryland Terps rally around quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

The QB is stepping out of his older brother Tua's shadow, and into the spotlight at Maryland.

MARYLAND, USA — On Friday night, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be packed as the nation's 5th-ranked team comes to College Park. Iowa looks to spoil Maryland's perfect season, but the Terps are spending this week in steadfast preparation.

A big part of Maryland's success thus far has been its quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa. He's averaging 335 passing yards per game this season and is on pace to break Maryland's all-time record for passing yards in a single season.

This Maryland offense is ranked eighth nationally in passing offense and 13th in total offense. Tagovailoa initially came to Maryland to get out of his older brother, Tua's shadow. Tua is now the starting quarterback for the NFL's Miami Dolphins and was a former star under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

But Taulia is now stepping into his own spotlight this college football season and Maryland head coach, Mike Locksley, wants people to know he's much more than Tua's younger brother.

"He's just eight games into being a starter at the Division I level, so he's still just beginning to scratch the surface. Unfortunately, he has an older brother that's a famous guy and sometimes you get pegged as his little brother. But, this kid can throw the football, and this kid is a serious, smart, driven leader. I continue to see him grow where he's getting more and more confident in what we are asking him to do. The players around him are obviously helping him quite a bit. He's also done a great job of being a great distributor of the ball. He also has an element of athleticism that adds to his package," said Locksley.

Tagovailoa is a man of few words, but knows he's making a huge impact on this Maryland football team. He's also quick to give credit to his other offensive weapons. "I'm very confident. Our receivers work hard as well as our offensive line, as the biggest thing is them giving me time, and the receivers making my job easier. Even the running backs help to make my job easier, just giving them the ball and being able to put the ball in their hands, and letting them go make plays," said Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa found a dozen targets in Maryland's win over Kent State, and his receivers respect him as their leader.

"We know as receivers when we are out at practice to catch every ball that's thrown to us, and try to do everything we can to impact the game," said wide receiver Brian Cobbs.