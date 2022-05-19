Maryland ready for lacrosse NCAA Tournament rematch with Virginia

The Terps are using last season's championship loss as motivation when taking on UVA in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s a rematch for the ages. Maryland is set to take on last year’s defending national champion, Virginia, in the NCAA men’s lacrosse quarterfinals. Last year, these two went head to head in the national championship game, with the Terps coming up short, losing 17-16.

“In terms of motivation, I think last year, at the end of the year, the championship game, that kind of plays a role into our motivation, obviously,” said Maryland goalie, Logan McNaney.

The 2021 season is very much in the rearview mirror for Maryland, but the memory of losing the National Championship to Virginia is still very fresh and adds fuel to the Terps' fight to get to another championship weekend.

“You know I told the guys the other day, to think back to a year ago, and how bad that hurt. Now everything you want, and everything you worked for is right in front of you, so it’s time to take it and make the most of the opportunity we have,” said senior, Brett Makar.

Maryland and Virginia played each other early in the season, with Maryland winning 23 to 12, but a lot has changed since then, and the Terps know tournament wins aren’t guaranteed.

Makar says the team is very excited to play the upcoming game.

"They do a great job of creating chaos, and I told our guys it's almost like you get a moth in a glass jar and the things are just bouncing around. That's the way they play. So we just got to be able to control the chaos and clear the ball well, get stops on defense, and get it to our offense which has done an awesome job all year. I think those are the keys to success for us," added Makar.

Success has been a staple for Maryland this season. The Terps lead the nation in scoring offense, and scoring margin, as the only undefeated team.

An incredible TWELVE Terps named to the @Inside_Lacrosse All-American teams including five on the top line.



📰: https://t.co/4JQSAJfC2L#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/jQT9RpEjsH — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 16, 2022

“It’s the brotherhood. We’re all so close together, and that combination of just being calm, cool, and collected and having fun in the locker room. Then we come out and compete against each other, and that [brotherhood] is really what brings us together and helps us on game days," said McNaney

Head coach John Tillman has taken the Terps to eight championship weekend appearances in his 15 seasons at Maryland.

“You want them to walk away and when they have their kids to take them to championship weekend and be able to say 'hey I was part of this,' so I think there’s a lot of motivation there making sure that Maryland is part of that," said Maryland head coach, John Tillman.

For these players, it is about pride and representing Maryland to the best of their abilities.

“Any time that you get to go out there on the field with those eight letters on your chest, it really means something. I think that speaks volumes louder than any record," said Makar.

The University of Maryland women's lacrosse team has already punched its ticket into championship weekend, after defeating Florida in the quarterfinals, Thursday. Maryland will face Boston College in the semifinals.

WE’RE GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!!



FINAL | No. 2 Terps 18, No. 7 Florida 5#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/H2BPkjfIL9 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 19, 2022