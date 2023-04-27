DMV players hoping to hear their names called during NFL draft

Seven Terps were invited to the NFL Combine this year, and 14 are considered NFL prospects.

WASHINGTON — The 2023 NFL draft begins Thursday night, and the Washington Commanders are on the clock with the 16th pick overall. The Commanders already made headlines Wednesday when they declined Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, just three years after taking him as the second overall pick in the draft.

The DeMatha Catholic High School alum had a stellar rookie season in 2020, winning defensive rookie of the year honors. But an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season and most of the 2022 season.

Beyond the Commanders's plans, there are several players with ties to the DMV hoping to hear their names called during the draft, including many Maryland Terrapins. Seven Terps were invited to the NFL Combine this year, and 14 are considered NFL prospects.

"I think it's a testament to the trajectory of what Maryland football can be in terms of the development of our players," said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks is projected by many experts to be a first-round pick. In Maryland program history, 17 players have been drafted in the first round. Banks is looking to become number 18.

"I'm ready," Banks said. "I'm just ready to strap a lot of tight receivers."

Another name to keep an ear out for is Friendship Collegiate High School alum Dontay Demus Jr. bounced back from a season-ending injury in 2021 to finish his career at Maryland, ranked second in program history in 100-yard receiving games and fifth in touchdowns.

Palmer Park, Maryland native Rakim Jarrett is also one of the team's top wide receivers, ranked second on the team with 40 receptions and third in yards last season.

"I just realized to me that like everybody from Maryland is gonna be watching and like I'm gonna be the person from Maryland that's actually in the NFL," Jarrett said of his goal heading into the draft. "So just to put on, to do good for the people back in Maryland, for the people who say like they know me, that'll mean the world to me.

The common theme for all of these guys going into this draft? To make Terp nation proud.

2023 NFL Draft Order (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles