DMV players hoping to hear their names called during NFL draft

WASHINGTON — The 2023 NFL draft begins Thursday night, and the Washington Commanders are on the clock with the 16th pick overall. The Commanders already made headlines Wednesday when they declined Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, just three years after taking him as the second overall pick in the draft.
The DeMatha Catholic High School alum had a stellar rookie season in 2020, winning defensive rookie of the year honors. But an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season and most of the 2022 season.
Beyond the Commanders's plans, there are several players with ties to the DMV hoping to hear their names called during the draft, including many Maryland Terrapins. Seven Terps were invited to the NFL Combine this year, and 14 are considered NFL prospects.
"I think it's a testament to the trajectory of what Maryland football can be in terms of the development of our players," said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.
Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks is projected by many experts to be a first-round pick. In Maryland program history, 17 players have been drafted in the first round. Banks is looking to become number 18.
"I'm ready," Banks said. "I'm just ready to strap a lot of tight receivers."
Another name to keep an ear out for is Friendship Collegiate High School alum Dontay Demus Jr. bounced back from a season-ending injury in 2021 to finish his career at Maryland, ranked second in program history in 100-yard receiving games and fifth in touchdowns.
Palmer Park, Maryland native Rakim Jarrett is also one of the team's top wide receivers, ranked second on the team with 40 receptions and third in yards last season.
"I just realized to me that like everybody from Maryland is gonna be watching and like I'm gonna be the person from Maryland that's actually in the NFL," Jarrett said of his goal heading into the draft. "So just to put on, to do good for the people back in Maryland, for the people who say like they know me, that'll mean the world to me.
The common theme for all of these guys going into this draft? To make Terp nation proud.
2023 NFL Draft Order (Round 1)
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks
6. Detroit Lions
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. Philadelphia Eagles
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans
13. Green Bay Packers
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
