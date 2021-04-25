Maryland lacrosse goes undefeated in regular season; heads into NCAA tourney as No. 1 seed

Maryland completes its first undefeated regular-season since 1987, going 10-0 heading into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland completes its first undefeated regular season since 1987, going 10-0 heading into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

The Terps beat region rival John Hopkins on Saturday to finish the season undefeated with a 14-13 comeback victory in Baltimore at Homewood Field.

Maryland scored three goals in the final 1:48 to rally from a 13-11 deficit to finish the comeback. The last of which came with 18 seconds left when a shot by Logan Wisnauskus hit the back of the net.

Wisnauskas and Jared Bernhardt rallied the Terps scoring all three of those goals in the final minutes and each player finished with four goals in the win.

The next time the Terps will play is in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal on Thursday, May 6.

