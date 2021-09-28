WUSA9 Game of the Week: Eleanor Roosevelt vs Suitland

There's a lot of history between these two teams that dates back to the 1990s and early 2000s.

WASHINGTON — Eleanor Roosevelt High School takes on Suitland High School in WUSA9's Game of the Week.

There's a lot of history between these two teams that dates back to the 1990s and early 2000s. With the winner of this game from 1996 to 2004 representing the winner of the conference those years.

The game means so much to many in the region, including WUSA9 anchor Lorenzo Hall.

Lorenzo is an alumnus of Roosevelt, and will be at the game to cover our Game of the Week and interact with his old high school community!

Suitland has an interim athletic director but has no cheerleading coach and no band director

The game is not being played at Suitland, but instead will be played at Northwestern High in Hyattsville, Maryland, at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Roosevelt's overall record on the season: (3-1)

Roosevelt over Parkdale (49-8)

Flowers over Roosevelt (14-7)

Roosevelt over Bladensburg (46-8)

Roosevelt over Oxon Hill (47-10)

Suitland's overall record on the season: (2-1)

Douglass over Suitland (44-0)

Suitland over Oxon Hill (34-0)

Suitland over High Point (43-0)