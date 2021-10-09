Game of the Week: Seneca Valley High School vs Quince Orchard High School

WUSA9's Game of the Week features two schools from Montgomery County that will battle under the Friday Night Lights.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — WUSA9's Game of the Week features two schools from Montgomery County that will battle under the "Friday Night Lights" at 7 p.m.

The Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles travel across town in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where they will take on the undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars in their homecoming game.

Both teams are playing well in this season, with a combined 7-2 record between the two schools.

The last time these two teams played was the 2012-13 season. It was a win for Seneca Valley 12-9.

Seneca Valley High School (3-1)

Seneca Valley vs Whitman 52-0 Seneca Valley vs Richard Montgomery 13-0 Seneca Valley vs Gaithersburg 42-13 Seneca Valley vs Clarksburg 33 – 6

Quince Orchard High School (4-0)

Quince Orchard vs Damascus 36 – 0 Quince Orchard vs Walter Johnson 63 – 28 Quince Orchard vs Paint Branch 20 – 13 Quince Orchard vs Whitman 58 – 0