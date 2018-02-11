COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- University of Maryland police are investigating a fight between Maryland football players that happened after practice on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the University of Maryland police, it says, upon reviewing cameras in the area, video of the altercation was found.

According to the Baltimore Sun, backup punter Matthew Barber said he was assaulted at the end of practice by punter Wade Lees who supported fired head coach D.J. Durkin.

Barber told the Baltimore Sun word had gotten around on the team that he was a “whistle-blower” who talked to investigators about problems on the team. The article also states that Barber said. Some mocked and insulted him, while others threw footballs at him. Lees tried to punch him in the face. Others intervened, trying to break up the fight and grabbed Barber’s arms behind his back.

That allowed Lees to punch Barber in the face repeatedly, leaving him with a black eye, stitches on his forehead and dislocated shoulder. Barber said “My jersey was bloody and I had blood all over my hands.”

The accused player acknowledged on Twitter he had been in an altercation with Barber but states there are some inaccuracies.

“The report about the altercation between me and Matt Barber are far from the truth. There are many inaccuracies in the way he portrays that day. Additionally, the altercation had nothing to do with Coach Durkin’s reinstatement. I have never tried to force my opinions on someone else. I have 100 teammates that can back me on that.”

Multiple players have spoken to WUSA9 Sports Director and Anchor Darren M. Haynes about the assault and they all agree with the accused player. “It’s bull. It didn’t happen. He threw the first punch & now he’s mad because he got his butt kicked. He’s trying to blame it on the whole situation” one current player on the Maryland football team said.

Here’s a list of other current Maryland football players that have supported Lee’s claim on twitter.

“This is absolutely fake. kids lying out his mouth, this altercation had nothing to do with the coach Durkin situation had everything to do with him picking on a younger players. There were many witnesses and wade has the total support of everyone here,”Oseh Saine, junior defensive lineman tweeted.

Tre Watson, senior linebacker "This piece of fabrication is an absolute joke and mockery of our team! Not gonna affect us moving forward in any way," Tre Watson, senior linebacker tweeted.

"Matt Barber is a pathological liar. He has tried to fight multiple players on the team, has taken pictures of teammates changing, has spit on multiple teammates, and he and his father even blackmailed UMD coach's with fake allegations. These can be verified by multiple witnesses," Mike Shinsky, junior kicker said.

All 100+ players are behind this man. He was standing up for younger teammates who were being ridiculed and bad mouthed. Do not always believe what you see on Social Media. The truth always wins, #FakeNews, Jake Funk, junior running back said.

