COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effective immediately, due to coronavirus concerns.

The SEC and AAC have also canceled the remainder of their men's basketball tournaments.

In a statement, the Big Ten conference said it will use the time to "work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Maryland Terrapins were scheduled to play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. It's the latest cancellation from the sports world as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon issued a statement in support of the Big Ten's decision via Twitter on Thursday, saying, "The health and safety of our student-athletes and entire program is paramount."

