WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 coronavirus has taken away joy for some DC, Maryland and Virginia sports fans.

This week, the Maryland women's basketball team would have hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament from its arena in College Park.

The team was going into the thick of March Madness on a hot streak, after winning the Big Ten Tournament, its fourth in six seasons, and winning the conference's regular-season championship.

The women's team also won 18 of its last 20 games. It finished the season 28-4 overall.

"I can’t thank our amazing fans for all of their support all season long. We have the best fans in the nation! Until next time ...," said Terps head coach Brenda Frese on Twitter in the moments following the NCAA canceling the rest of the season for its winter and spring sports.

The Maryland men's team was also having a spectacular season. And while the team did struggle down the stretch. They were slotted to be around a 4th seed in the NCAA tournament and had a chance to improve on its seeding with if they had a chance to have a good Big Ten Tournament showing.

With a 24/7 overall record, the Terps finished the third in the Big Ten regular season, tied at 14-6 in conference play alongside Michigan State and Wisconsin — winning the regular-season championship in the process.

During its season, the Maryland men's team hosted ESPN's well-known show, "College GameDay," when the Terps hosted the Michigan State Spartans earlier in the regular season.

With both teams playing so well, it's conceivable that both the men's and women's basketball teams at UMD could have made tournament winning runs during March Madness.

The only time a college's men's and women's D1 basketball programs both won an NCAA championship in the same year, is when the University of Connecticut (UCONN) did so in 2004.

