Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer now in hospice facility due to complications from Alzheimer's disease

WASHINGTON — Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

The announcement was made by the Schottenheimer family in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Schottenheimer -- who served as the head coach for the Washington Football Team in 2001, the Clevland Browns' from 1984-1988, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach from 1989-1998, and the San Diego Chargers head coach from 2002-2006 -- was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.

His last coaching job was actually in Virginia, where he was the head coach and general manager for the Virginia Destroyers in 2011 before the United Football League folded.

A message from the family of Marty Schottenheimer, updating his health condition. pic.twitter.com/FzQzpQVxaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 3, 2021

"As a family we are surrounding him with love," his wife Pat Schottenheimer said in the statement. "And are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted in his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other....one play at a time."

The Schottenheimers have two children, including son Brian, who followed his father into NFL coaching and is currently is the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

