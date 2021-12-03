Mark Turgeon out as Maryland Men's head basketball coach

Maryland and Turgeon agree to part ways after 10 seasons. Danny Manning has now been named interim head coach.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland Athletics announced Friday afternoon that Mark Turgeon is stepping down as the head coach of the men's basketball team.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” said Damon Evans, Barry Gossett Director of Athletics.

"He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

Turgeon became the Terrapins head coach in 2011, leading Maryland to the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons (6 of 7 if counting the 2019-2020 season). In 2020, Turgeon led the Terps to the Big Ten Championship and recorded winning seasons in all 10 years. Additionally, Maryland's seven NBA draft picks over the last six years were tied for the most in the Big Ten during that span.

In a statement, Turgeon said, "After several in-depth conversations with Damon [Evans], I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” said Turgeon.

“I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward. Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you. It has truly been an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland.”

Maryland named Danny Manning as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with the Terps' home game on Sunday against Northwestern. Maryland will have a national search for a new coach beginning after this basketball season.

Manning is one of the most accomplished players in college basketball history. He played alongside Turgeon at Kansas from 1984-1987.