Report: Howard's talented, highly recruited freshman Makur Maker out with groin injury

Maker made headlines last spring when he decided to play for Howard University over more prominent college hoops programs in the U.S.
Credit: AP
Hillcrest Prep's Makur Maker #20 is seen against Sunrise Christian Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA.

WASHINGTON — Star Howard University Bison star freshman Makur Maker has an injured groin and may be out for the foreseeable future, according to a story by The Washington Post who spoke with the team's coach Kenneth Blakeney. 

Maker played in two games for Howard until he got hurt this past week. 

The 20-year-old -- who is originally from Kenya but was raised in Australia -- made headlines last spring when he decided to play for Howard University over more prominent college hoops programs in the U.S.

Maker was a highly anticipated signing that was ranked by ESPN recruiting as high as No.16. He has become the biggest high profiled high school recruit to attend and play for a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) school since ESPN started ranking prep players in 2007.

Credit: AP
Hillcrest Prep's Makur Maker #20 is seen against Sunrise Christian Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

