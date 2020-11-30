Report: Howard's talented, highly recruited freshman Makur Maker out with groin injury

WASHINGTON — Star Howard University Bison star freshman Makur Maker has an injured groin and may be out for the foreseeable future, according to a story by The Washington Post who spoke with the team's coach Kenneth Blakeney.
Maker played in two games for Howard until he got hurt this past week.
The 20-year-old -- who is originally from Kenya but was raised in Australia -- made headlines last spring when he decided to play for Howard University over more prominent college hoops programs in the U.S.
Maker was a highly anticipated signing that was ranked by ESPN recruiting as high as No.16. He has become the biggest high profiled high school recruit to attend and play for a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) school since ESPN started ranking prep players in 2007.