Report: Howard's talented, highly recruited freshman Makur Maker out with groin injury

WASHINGTON — Star Howard University Bison star freshman Makur Maker has an injured groin and may be out for the foreseeable future, according to a story by The Washington Post who spoke with the team's coach Kenneth Blakeney.

Maker played in two games for Howard until he got hurt this past week.

The 20-year-old -- who is originally from Kenya but was raised in Australia -- made headlines last spring when he decided to play for Howard University over more prominent college hoops programs in the U.S.