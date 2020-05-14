x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

sports

A Hoya no more: Mac McClung enters transfer portal, will leave Georgetown

McClung led Georgetown in scoring has a sophomore in the 2019-2020 season.
Credit: AP
Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — The leading scorer for the Georgetown Hoyas during the 2019-2020 season has entered the NCAA transfer portal after contemplating going into the NBA Draft. 

Mac McClung, who was a sophomore this past season for the Hoyas, averaged 15.7 points per game and the 21 appearances he made. The 20-year-old also dealt with a foot injury during the season that held back his performance on the court. 

McClung announced his decision on Wednesday, and spoke about his option outside of Georgetown in an Instagram post recently, before the most recent announcement. 

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity. I would also like to thank my parents, Coach Ewing, along with his coaching staff, for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today. To the Georgetown Faithful, thank you for giving me a new home! 

The 6-2, 186 pound McClung was a high profile high school prospect Gate City High School, near the border of Virginia and Tennessee. M

McClung grew to notoriety while in high school due to his ability to dunk a basketball in astounding fashion. 

RELATED: It's not just coronavirus: how the weather could factor into the return of sports and fans

RELATED: Michael Jordan as a teammate with the Washington Wizards

RELATED: UFC 249 ushers in fan-free, mask-filled era of sports

RELATED: College football not likely if students aren't on campus, NCAA president says

RELATED: Sports Retro: Redskins win Super Bowl XXII

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.