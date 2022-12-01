Virginia native headed back to the Winter Olympic Games

After making her debut in 2018, Maame Biney is headed to Beijing in 2022.

RESTON, Va. — United States short-track speed skater Maame Biney has been ready to go back to the Olympics since she made her debut in 2018.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It was such a good experience for me and I'm ready to go back. I'm so ready to go back," she told WUSA9's Darren Haynes

Fast forward to 2022 and Biney, from Reston, Virginia, is headed back to the Olympics. In 2018 she was a trailblazer, becoming the first African-American woman to make the U.S. Olympic speed skating team. In those Olympics in Korea, she failed to medal in her two events. "I'm taking this Olympics with more tools," said Biney.

This time, she said she isn't feeling the pressure she felt four years ago. In a recent interview, Biney said that she is going to stay in her own little bubble, and she's going to do her best and be proud that she's at the Olympics. "The people are there to support me and I love that but I'm going to do my best for me and not let the pressure from the outside affect me."

USA speed skater and Reston VA native Maame Biney (BineyMaame) says “I wouldn’t want to represent any other country” during the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics #Pyeonchang2018 @WUSA9sports @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/262tJNlb6J — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 9, 2018

Biney also developed an alter ego between Olympics.

"Anna Digger is my alter ego," Biney said while laughing. "This is a side of me that only comes out during races. She is very fierce and you can't really stop her."

If you remember during the US Olympic trials and 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, you couldn't help but notice Maame's father Kweku in the stands. He would cheer for Maame holding a sign that read 'Kick Some Hiney Biney'. Kweku introduce Maame to speed skating when she was six years old. He's also attended almost every competition of Maame's speedskating career. He was unable to attend the trials and fans are the Winter Games in Beijing will not have fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not being able to have my Dad there was very emotional for me." Maame did tell her dad if she wins gold, she wants her dad to get her a new phone.

We are proud of her. We'll be rooting for her when she competes in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games next month!

