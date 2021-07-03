DC native Luka Garza will have his jersey retired by University of Iowa

Garza, who played his prep-basketball at DC's Maret School, was emotional when speaking about the honor.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Arguably one of the best, if not the best, college basketball players in the country this season, Washington DC native Luka Garza will have his name hung from the raptors where the University of Iowa plays basketball.

The university's athletic department made the announcement before Iowa's game against Wisconson, where Garza was honored with a pre-game video that showed how much the senior enter for the Hawkeye has meant to the program.

At the end of the video, it was announced that his jersey number, 55, Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Garza, who played his prep-basketball at DC's Maret School, was emotional when speaking about the honor. He thanked his coaches and teammates for being a huge part of his success as a person and an athlete.

"You guys ( his teammates) made me look good for four years. I wouldn't be standing here without any of you. So I really appreciate it," said Garza.

Garza also thanked Iowa basketball's head coach Fran McCaffery for allowing him to play for the university, saying he "changed his life."

Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 on Sunday. It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation.

Fans haven’t been allowed at Iowa home games this season other than family members of players and coaches. But before Sunday’s game, approximately 50 fans waited outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to greet the Hawkeyes before they played their final home game of the season, holding up signs and applauding as players walked by, according to the Associated Press.