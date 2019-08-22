WASHINGTON — After becoming only the second United States team in Little League World Series history to throw consecutive no hitters, Loudoun South allowed 13 hits Wednesday evening to lose 12-9 to Hawaii in the semifinals.

The team has another chance, however. If Loudoun South can win Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Louisiana, they will face Hawaii again in the U.S. Little League World Series Championship on Saturday.

Loudoun South is the first time from Virginia to make it to the Little League World Series in the last 25 years.

