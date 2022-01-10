Locked On Wizards: Report suggests former DeMatha Catholic standout could join Washington

The Locked On Wizards Podcast discusses a report from The Athletic that the Washington Wizards are interested in trading for Jerami Grant.

WASHINGTON — Ed and Dialante of the Locked On Wizards Podcast discuss a report from The Athletic that the Washington Wizards are interested in trading for Jerami Grant.

Grant, a forward who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons, is looking for a home with what would be the fourth of his career since entering the NBA after three seasons with the University of Syracuse.

The NBA veteran once played prep ball for DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

What would it take to trade for him? Ed and Dialanta give you perspective and analysis ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Washington Wizards pulled out a win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. They'll face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Magic (again) and the Portland Trailblazers for the rest of this week.

KUZMA’S REBOUNDING

Kyle Kuzma has been contributing in the paint for the Wizards of late. Kuzma's 22 rebounds in a recent game for Washington was an NBA career-high for the fifth-year player (17 was his former personal record in NBA) He even surprised himself, saying while he once had 19 rebounds in a high school game, he has never had 22 in any game before.

“I’m just really locked in and focused,” Kuzma said. “I take care of my body every day. I just have to make sure my energy is right to come out and compete.”

RUI RETURNS

Rui Hachimura -- who has been out for months with an eye condition, followed by personal reasons and a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols -- made his season debut Sunday. Hachimura had six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

TIP-INS

Montrezl Harrell cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but the team decided to keep him in Washington. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he expects Harrell to be ready to play on Tuesday.

Davis Bertans returned after missing the previous game with a left foot sprain.