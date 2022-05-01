Locked On WFT: Washington ends season with a win over New York

The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast discuss the win and what's next for the team heading into the offseason.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team won its last game of the season in a road game victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

By the way...this was the Burgundy & Gold's last game being known as the Washington Football Team.

More on Washington's game against New York:

INEPT O

The Giants' offense was so inept, the biggest cheers the unit got were when referee Adrian Hill announced backup tackle Korey Cunningham was reporting as eligible. It happened about a dozen times, and Hill announced it two or three times — which each time got the fans going. New York finished with 177 yards in total offense.

NO SAFETY THIS WEEK

With their offense doing nothing for the second straight week, Judge had no intention of giving up a safety for the second straight week. The Bears got one last week, tackling Devontae Booker on a handoff near the goal line.

Faced with a second-and-11 from their own 2 in the second quarter, Judge had Fromm run consecutive quarterback sneaks, the last on third-and-9 from the 4. It gave Riley Dixon room to punt and avoided another safety.

INJURIES

Washington: S Kamren Curl left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Giants: RG Will Hernandez aggravated an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Washington: Finally gets a new nickname on Feb. 2.

Giants: Face changes after a fifth straight losing season. They have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

