What a Week 18 win would mean for the Washington Football Team | Locked On WFT

These two NFC East rivals faced off in September, which ended in a win for the Burgundy & Gold.

WASHINGTON — It's the last game of the season for the Washington Football Team. And for its Week 18 opponent the New York Giants.

The Locked ON Washington Football Team Podcast breaks down the matchup between two teams that won't make the playoffs. And share thoughts on what a win in the last week of the season could mean for either team as they both look toward hopeful success next season.

By the way...this is the Burgundy & Gold's last game being known as the Washington Football Team.

More about the matchup: Washington Football Team vs New York Giants

FROMM II

With starter Daniel Jones (neck) and backup Mike Glennon (wrist) out for the season, second-year pro Jake Fromm will get his second start.

The Georgia product got his first the day after Christmas and was 6 of 17 for 25 yards before being replaced by Glennon in a 34-10 loss to the playoff-bound Eagles.

“You can’t change the past, so you just learn from it. You move on and try to do better next time,” Fromm said this week.

Practice squad quarterback Brian Lewerke, who has never taken a snap in an NFL game, is expected to be the backup.

FINAL GAME AS WFT

With Washington set to reveal its new name Feb. 2, this will be the final game the team is known as the Washington Football Team.

The temporary name lasted two seasons. The team dropped its old name in the summer of 2020 after decades of criticism it was offensive to Native Americans and after pressure mounted from sponsors in the midst of a national reckoning on race in the U.S.

“It’s the Washington Redskins to me because I’ve been watching them since I was little,” said rookie running back Jaret Patterson, who grew up in the area. “In my heart, they will always be the Redskins to me. But it’s kind of cool getting a new name. I kind of like just going into a new era.”

NON PRODUCTION

This has been a miserable season for the Giants' wide receivers. The group has caught four touchdown passes in 16 games. The last was a 5-yard catch by Dante Pettis against Carolina on Oct. 24.

The other three TD catches by the receivers were by Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross. Of the team’s 14 TD catches, tight end Evan Engram has a team-high three.

Kenny Gollaway, who signed a $72 million contract to make big plays, does not have a TD catch. That puts him one behind left tackle Andrew Thomas.

HEINICKE’S LAST STAND?

When Taylor Heinicke was out of football and taking college classes online in the fall of 2020, he never expected a deal as Washington’s quarantine quarterback to turn into this. He started Washington’s playoff game against Tampa Bay, earned a two-year contract and replaced injured veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in the season opener this year.

The Giants game is expected to be his 17th NFL start. His first was with Carolina in 2018 under Rivera, and the rest have come since in Washington.

Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He and backup Kyle Allen are likely competing for a spot next season, even if Washington takes a QB prospect high in the draft.

YOUNG LBS

Giants linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Lorenzo Carter have been the key playmakers on the defense.

A second-round draft pick in late April, Ojulari ranks third among rookies with eight sacks.

Carter, who has battled a number of injuries in his four seasons with New York, has finally started to flash his talent lately. He has sacks in three straight games, along with two forced fumbles and three passes defended.