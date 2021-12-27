A disaster in Dallas for the Washington Football Team | Locked On WFT

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast breaks down 14 — 56 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday that was highlighted by a fight between Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
The two defensive linemen got into a fight on the sideline in the first half after an argument with each other on the team's bench. It was quickly broken up after Allen threw a punch at Payne that missed.
The podcast also talks about more COVID issues that have plagued the team and the National Football League as a whole.
Two weeks after Washington’s 27-20 loss at home to the Cowboys, the 123rd meeting in the series featured the most points by the winning team and also was the widest margin of victory.
It was Washington’s most-lopsided loss overall since falling 52-7 to the New England Patriots in 2007. If not for tight end John Bates recovering his own fumble in the end zone with 2:51 left, it would have been the most lopsided since 1961.
