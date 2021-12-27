A disaster in Dallas for the Washington Football Team | Locked On WFT

The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast breaks down the Burgundy & Gold's 14 — 56 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The two defensive linemen got into a fight on the sideline in the first half after an argument with each other on the team's bench. It was quickly broken up after Allen threw a punch at Payne that missed.

The podcast also talks about more COVID issues that have plagued the team and the National Football League as a whole.

Two weeks after Washington’s 27-20 loss at home to the Cowboys, the 123rd meeting in the series featured the most points by the winning team and also was the widest margin of victory.