The 'Great Eight' ties for 3rd: Ovechkin's 766 career goals match Jaromir Jagr in NHL's all-time leaderboard

Ovechkin's first chance to take sole possession of the 3rd all-time rank comes Wednesday night in Edmonton against the Oilers.

WASHINGTON — The ascent of one of the greatest scorers in professional hockey history continued Tuesday night, as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin achieved another major career milestone.

Ovi's two goals in the Caps' 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames now gives him 766 for his career, tying him for third on the NHL's all-time career goals list. He now only trails NHL Mount Rushmore members Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

"Obviously, it's always nice to hear those kind of milestones, numbers,'' Ovechkin said. "It's pretty big, obviously, and how I always said, being with those names and in this company, it's a pretty cool moment.''

Alex Ovechkin postgame on moving into a tie for third all-time in goals scored in NHL history.#CapsFlames pic.twitter.com/U8NTx0K5hX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022

The most remarkable factor in Ovechkin's rise to one of the best scorers ever is the blistering pace at which he's done it. According to NHL statistics, Jaromir Jagr's 766 career goals came across a 24-year career that included 1,733 games; Ovechkin hit the same number in 480 fewer games.

According to QuantHockey, which keeps International career statistics, Jagr did play three years overseas in the Kontinental Hockey league in between his NHL career and infamously flopped during his own four-year tenure with the Capitals from 2001-2004.

Next on the list of mountains for Ovi to climb is Gordie Howe's 801 career goals. At the current pace, Ovechkin is expected to pass Howe sometime next season.

The two goals Tuesday were the 36-year-old left-winger's 35th and 36th of the season, putting him fourth in the NHL's standings for pucks in nets. Many critics were quick to predict a decline from Ovechkin this year, but he has proven doubters wrong as he continues to defy his aging body and the miles he's put on it.

The Capitals currently sit in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division at 31-18-9.