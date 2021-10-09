Washington Football Team partners with GrubHub for easier ordering at games

The Washington Football Team is the first professional sports team to partner with the food delivery app.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Football Team has announced a partnership with food delivery app GrubHub at FedExField. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean you can order food delivered to your seat, but it is meant to expedite the food ordering process at the stadium.

Here's how it works.

As part of the partnership, Grubhub has created a custom ordering experience specifically for FedExField that fans can easily access through the Grubhub app or by scanning QR codes on the back of seats and around the stadium. Utilizing geo location, Grubhub’s technology enables fans to place an order with select vendors near their seats, pay directly through the Grubhub app, and pick up their orders through designated concession lanes. Approximately twenty vendors throughout FedExField will be available for ordering on Grubhub. FedExField also will have four food concession locations exclusively for orders placed through the Grubhub app.

“We are committed to innovating across our guest experience to ensure we are providing fans with a next level gameday experience at FedExField,'' Washington Football Team President Jason Wright said in a release. “This partnership with Grubhub provides our fans with easier, faster, and contactless access to amazing food vendors at the stadium, which means they can enjoy all of their favorite gameday foods while also having more time to cheer on the Burgundy and Gold.”

GrubHub ordering was launched as a pilot program during the first two weeks of the regular season. On average, wait times were cut in half for fans who ordered via the Grubhub app compared to placing a traditional in-person order, GrubHub said.

“We’re excited to bring our mobile ordering and pickup technology right to fans’ fingertips at FedExField,” said Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub. “Grubhub has nearly a decade of experience developing solutions that make it easy to order, pay for, and pick up food from some of the busiest spots in the country, including college campuses, hotels, and resorts. We’re thrilled to extend our expertise to the Washington Football Team and work together to enhance the game day experience for fans.”