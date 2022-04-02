Wizards celebrate local trailblazers for Black History Month

WASHINGTON — In celebration of Black History Month, the Washington Wizards basketball team is highlighting those in the D.C. region who have made an impact on D.C. culture, focusing on African-American people and African-American-led organizations.
The Washington Wizards will highlight the influence and accomplishments of African Americans and organizations that are direct products of the D.C. metro area. The team will focus on six home game theme nights in the month of February, each highlighting honorees in a specific industry, as well as through a 28-day social media and digital campaign telling the stories of each honoree.
The Wizards are also holding an essay contest to celebrate Dr. E.B. Henderson. Henderson was a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' here in Washington, D.C.
RELATED: More than just an athlete | How Elgin Baylor helped advance his community and country through basketball
In a 250-word essay, DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students should write about a community leader who had a positive impact on their lives. For more information on the essay contest, click here.
Each of the six upcoming home games will be themed to highlight honorees in a specific industry.
In addition, during the game on February 12 against the Sacramento Kings, Washington will recognize Howard University and Morgan State University men’s basketball teams prior to their participation in the All-Star weekend for the HBCU Classic game in Cleveland, Ohio. $5 from every ticket purchased through this link will be donated to the DC HBCU Alumni Alliance.
For more information, visit the Washington Wizards' website here.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.