Here's what's new at Nationals Park for the 2022 season

Fans excited to return to Nats Park will have some new things to check out.

WASHINGTON — Fans excited to return to Nationals Park will find some new things awaiting them at the home stadium. Here's a closer look at what to expect.

New Clubs

The Terra Club, formerly known as the Nationals Club, is new this year. It's part of a partnership with the Terra community – one of the largest decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) in the cryptocurrency industry.

The club offers all-inclusive food and beverage and features premium chef’s tables and private bar with draft beer and house wine.

Guests with tickets in The Terra Club may enjoy their meal in the dining room or take advantage of in-seat delivery so they don’t miss a second of the action on the field.

Also new this year, the FIS Champions club. The FIS Champions Club commemorates the District of Columbia’s rich and ever-growing baseball history and displays the organization’s team and individual awards and accolades, including the 2019 Commissioner’s Trophy from the Nationals’ World Series title. Fans can enjoy upgraded décor and an elevated food and beverage experience, including gourmet burgers, dessert stations, signature cocktails, and more.

Place Your Bets

You can now bet at the ballpark as well. That's thanks to a partnership announced earlier this year between the Nationals and BetMGM Sportsbook.

Located across the Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store, the 4,000 square foot sportsbook features 40 big-screen TVs with live odds boards. Visitors can place wagers directly with traders at six betting windows or utilize user-friendly betting kiosks.

New and Returning Food Options

We know all that sounds good, but what about the food?

Coming to Nationals Park in 2022 is Duke's Grocery. Duke's is a neighborhood pub and supper spot with locations in Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom. The new location will be part of the FIS Championship Club this year, and a new location is coming soon to Navy Yard.

Another new local option is Roaming Rooster. The minority-owned business started as a food truck serving fried chicken in 2015, the Roaming Rooster location in Section 238 will feature a selection of chicken sandwiches.

Hard Times Café returns to Section 105 in Nationals Park this year. With six locations in Maryland and Virginia, Hard Times will feature its famous chili and chili dogs at the ballpark.

Cheers While You Cheer

As far as ballpark brews go, the District Drafts program is entering its ninth season at Nats Park. The rotating menu of craft beers highlights local brewers from around the DMV. Featured local breweries this year include 3 Stars, Atlas, DC Brau, Denizens, Fair Winds, Hellbender, Other Half, Old Ox, Port City, Solace, Right Proper and City State.