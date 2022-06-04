x
Nationals

The Nationals still feel like defending champions opening the 2022 season

With a shortened season in 2020, and no fans in the stands in 2021, baseball hasn't been the same since the Nats won the World Series.

WASHINGTON — Baseball is back! A lot has changed since the Nationals were crowned World Series champions in 2019, but one thing remains the same: The excitement surrounding Opening Day.

Despite a delayed start, the players say they are ready to take the field against the Mets to open the 2022 Major League Baseball season at Nationals Park.

There are reminders throughout the ballpark of the Nats' world champion status, and since they took home the title, baseball hasn't been the same. The 2020 season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no fans were in the stands in 2021.

That's why some of the players believe they are still defending champs.

"Definitely," Juan Soto said with a laugh. "2020 season was just... ehh."

Sean Doolittle agrees.

"'19 was the last year everything was normal so to speak, and we're really proud of what we did winning four games in the World Series on the road, so a little bit," Doolittle said.

Of course, a big part of that World Series team was pitcher Max Scherzer. He is now with the opposing New York Mets and is expected to start for the Mets in the game on Friday.

