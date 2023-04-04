Thief allegedly pointed gun at Good Samaritan trying to retrieve stolen bike from boy in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — After having a gun pointed at him, a Good Samaritan still came to the rescue and returned a stolen bike to an 11-year-old boy in Dumfries, Virginia.
The incident occurred in the area of Antrim Cir and Cosgrove Way in Dumfries, around 6:40 p.m. on Friday.
A boy was nearby a playground when he saw an unknown person, possibly a teenager, got onto his bike and rode off.
According to Prince William County police, officers learned that the Good Samaritan witness the individual stealing bicycle and went up to talk to him.
The 40-year-old man tried to get the bicycle back but during the conversation, the individual pulled out a gun, police said.
The individual allegedly pointed the gun at the Good Samaritan's feet and left the scene on foot, according to police. The Good Samaritan grabbed the bike and returned it to the boy at his home.
No one was injured at the time of the incident.
The thief was only described as a person of dark or fair skin with a thin build and wearing dark-colored clothing.
