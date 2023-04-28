2023 NFL Draft 1st round reactions: Texans, Eagles big winners on day one?

Who were the winners and losers of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The leadup to the 2023 NFL draft indicated it was going to be one of the most unpredictable first rounds we have seen in a long time, and it did not disappoint.

Three quarterbacks went in the first four picks, the Houston Texans picked at No. 2 and No. 3 overall, a pair of running backs went in the first 12 picks, and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis - who just this week was rumored to go No. 1 overall - still has not been selected.

The Draft Dudes - Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs - hosted a live reaction show on Locked on NFL Scouting, and released an episode discussing the winners and losers from the first 31 picks of the 2023 NFL draft.

Winner: Houston Texans

Acquired: QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2) and EDGE Will Anderson (No. 3)

Quote: "Between the C.J. Stroud pick and Will Anderson, I feel like this team finally has an identity. They look like a roster that is coming together. You can see the building blocks for the Houston Texans." - Joe Marino

Loser: Detroit Lions

Acquired: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12) and LB Jack Campbell (No. 18)

Quote: "I like these two football players. I really do...I don't necessarily love the pick, it's not what I would have done." - Joe Marino

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

Acquired: Jalen Carter (No. 9) and Nolan Smith (No. 30)

Quote: "If you had to name a team that won, Philly getting two players who were both in consideration for them at No. 10 [overall], and the cost to do so was a 2024 fourth round pick....bravo. Job well done." - Kyle Crabbs

Loser: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Acquired: DT Calijah Kancey (No. 19)

Quote: "There's a pathway to success here, but with the other needs they have on the roster...it's not the direction I would have gone. And it doesn't mean it's not going to be successful." - Kyle Crabbs