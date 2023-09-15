NFL Season 2023: 'Locked On NFL Kickoff Live' brings local expert insight previewing Week 2 of NFL season

The Locked on NFL kickoff live show discussed Minnesota's turnover issues and Philadelphia's dominant run game before turning their attention toward Sunday's slate.

PHILADELPHIA — Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Philadelphia Eagles surviving a late push from Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, winning 34-28 on Thursday Night Football to move to 2-0 on the year.

The Locked on NFL kickoff live show, which premiers every Friday from 2-4 PM ET, discussed Minnesota's turnover issues and Philadelphia's dominant run game before turning their attention toward Sunday's slate of games.

Locked on NFL Kickoff Live is hosted by Tenitra Batiste and Jarvis Davis, the co-hosts of the ATL Day Ones show on Locked on Sports Atlanta, as well as Kyle Crabbs, the host of Locked on Dolphins and co-host of Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes.

Additionally, Locked On NFL team hosts will provide insight and expertise into all 32 teams, providing fans with the local angle for every game, matchup, player, and storyline in what promises to be another exciting NFL campaign.

Friday's show features discussion on whether the Cowboys or the Eagles are the best team in the NFC East, whether the Bengals can rebound from their Week 1 loss against the Browns, and if the Jets sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback is their best option to replace Aaron Rodgers.

The hosts also discuss the Chiefs and Bills, who are each looking for their first win of the season, a fun NFC West battle between the Rams and 49ers, and whether sweeping generalizations about teams are productive just one game into the campaign.

The show is available on every Locked on NFL show feed and YouTube channel.