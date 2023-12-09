Locked on NFL Power Rankings: 3 NFC teams at the top after Week 1

These rankings are voted on each week by hosts of the Locked on NFL podcasts, giving a look at who is trending up and trending down throughout the 17 week season.

SAN FRANCISCO — The first week of the 2023 NFL season is in the rearview mirror, featuring a handful of surprising upsets, big blowouts, exciting rookie debuts, and unfortunately significant injuries - none more notable that Aaron Rodgers, who is out for the season after just four snaps with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

With the new season comes the introduction of the Locked on NFL power rankings. These rankings are voted on each week by the hosts of the Locked on NFL podcasts, giving a look at who is trending up and trending down throughout the 17 week regular season.

The rankings are listed below and will be updated every Tuesday during the NFL season. For more check out the Locked on NFL podcast or your local Locked on podcast show for expert insight and analysis during the 2023 campaign.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: 30-7 win over Pittsburgh

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: 25-20 win over New England

3. Dallas Cowboys

Week 1: 40-0 win over New York Giants

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: 21-20 loss to Detroit

5. Miami Dolphins

Week 1: 36-34 win over Los Angeles Chargers

6. Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: 25-9 win over Houston

7. Detroit Lions

Week 1: 21-20 win over Kansas City

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: 31-21 win over Indianapolis

9. Buffalo Bills

Week 1: 22-16 loss to New York Jets

10. Cleveland Browns

Week 1: 24-3 win over Cincinnati

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: 24-3 loss to Cleveland

12. Green Bay Packers

Week 1: 38-20 win over Chicago

13. New York Jets

Week 1: 22-16 win over Buffalo

14. Los Angeles Rams

Week 1: 30-13 win over Seattle

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: 36-34 loss to Miami

16. New Orleans Saints

Week 1: 16-15 win over Tennessee

17. Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: 24-10 win over Carolina

18. New England Patriots

Week 1: 25-20 loss to Philadelphia

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: 20-17 win over Minnesota

20. Seattle Seahawks

Week 1: 30-13 loss to Los Angeles Rams

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: 17-16 win over Denver

22. Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay

23. Washington Commanders

Week 1: 20-16 win over Arizona

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: 30-7 loss to San Francisco

25. Tennessee Titans

Week 1: 16-15 loss to New Orleans

26. Denver Broncos

Week 1: 17-16 loss to Las Vegas

27. New York Giants

Week 1: 40-0 loss to Dallas

28. Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: 31-21 loss to Jacksonville

29. Chicago Bears

Week 1: 38-20 loss to Green Bay

30. Carolina Panthers

Week 1: 24-10 loss to Atlanta

31. Houston Texans

Week 1: 25-9 loss to Baltimore

32. Arizona Cardinals