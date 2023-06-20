Bradley Beal trade was right for Washington, wrong for Phoenix | Locked On NBA

The Phoenix Suns got their guy but the Washington Wizards may have gotten the better end of the deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The NBA offseason started with a bang over the weekend as the Phoenix Suns made a major move for Bradley Beal, relieving the Washington Wizards of their longtime star player and beginning a reset in the country's capitol.

Locked On NBA insider Howard Beck joined the Locked On NBA podcast to discuss the trade and why he believes the Wizards got the better end of the deal despite the Suns getting Beal.

“They were [a contender] before the Beal trade, and they are now. But being a contender and being favorites are two different things," Beck pointed out. "The fact is they didn’t address any of their real needs. Scoring was not the problem.”

Despite the threat of significant restrictions on roster-building and salary spending, the Suns and new team governor Mat Ishbia pulled off a huge move, giving up legendary point guard Chris Paul in the process. Beal heads to Phoenix to complete a quickly constructed Big 3 and one of the best offensive foundations in the league.

“NBA teams, NBA GMs, NBA owners are always going to try to build super teams because that’s what they do, because there’s no substitute for elite talent," Beck said. "While the rules are making it harder and harder … it doesn’t mean teams won’t try.”

The Suns are coming off a second-round playoff loss in which the Denver Nuggets closed them out in six games and Phoenix's depth failed to match that of the Nuggets. However, with limited resources and trade chips, the Suns acted quickly to bring in another All-Star.

“I’m very, very skeptical. I’m not a believer in what they are doing," Beck said.