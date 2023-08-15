Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly on his rise from France to the NBA | Locked On NBA Big Board

Bilal Coulibaly rose from a U21 in the French league into the top 10 of the NBA Draft, joining the Washington Wizards.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Young French phenom Bilal Coulibaly became one of the biggest stories of the NBA pre-draft process when he rose from under-the-radar costar of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to a top-10 pick in his own right.

Coulibaly joined the Locked On NBA Big Board podcast to discuss what 2023 has been like for him and what he hopes to accomplish in Washington.

“I’ve been talking to the coach, the GM and everybody," Coulibaly told host Rafael Barlowe. "I don’t feel that pressure, I’m gonna just play my game.”

Coulibaly rose from playing for the Under-21 squad with Metropolitans 92 as recently as last summer to starting for a Finals team in the French league to joining the NBA.

“It was different at every level," Coulibaly explained. "And it was crazy playing against Monaco (in the Finals) and all the ex-NBA players.”

Clearly Coulibaly benefited from the attention around Mets 92 and Wembanyama, but he developed his game over time as well, growing into his athleticism and making winning plays.

“With Victor, I’m kind of used to it," Coulibaly said. "Playing with him was good because he was putting you in good conditions, getting you easy passes and easy buckets.”

But in the NBA, Coulibaly faces an uphill battle to make an impact early in his career. He told Barlowe he wants to win Rookie of the Year, but he is a raw player both physically and skill-wise.