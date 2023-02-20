Why Eric Bieniemy is a perfect fit with the Washington Commanders | Locked On NFL

With Andy Reid handling play-calling duties in Kansas City, this new role will give Eric Bieniemy more autonomy over the offense in Washington.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Another NFL coaching carousel came and went without Eric Bieniemy landing a coveted head coaching gig, with the Washington Commanders eventually inking the Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator to a two-year deal to be their offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

The deal is reportedly a promotion in title, contractual structure, and a pay raise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, landing Bieniemy in DC after nine years in Kansas City - first as a running backs coach and then as an offensive coordinator for the last five seasons.

Bieniemy oversaw a pair of Super Bowl wins, but with Andy Reid handling play-calling duties in Kansas City this new role will give Bieniemy more autonomy over the offense in Washington.

Bieniemy represents an exciting upgrade for Washington, and Locked on Commanders host David Harrison couldn't be happier about the team's hiring.

"I think it's beautiful, to be quite honest with you," Harrison told Kevin Oestreicher of the Locked on NFL podcast. "I think holistically when you go from top to bottom this might be the most stacked of an offensive group he's had. The quarterback and the offensive line are going to be the questions."

Bieniemy takes over an offense that finished 28th in points per game over the last three seasons under OC Scott Turner. He'll partner with Ron Rivera, who is in his fourth season in DC after going 22-27-1 over the past three years. He did lead this team to an NFC East title in 2020 - despite a pedestrian 7-9 record.

Bieniemy interviewed for Tennessee's open head coach position this offseason, one of many head coach jobs he has been passed over for in the last four years.

Now he'll get a chance to step out from under Reid's shadow and prove he can run his own offense, working with Rivera to help get an offense going that has many talented pieces - including receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, and running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson.