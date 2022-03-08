Locked On Commanders | Training camp quarterback update, preseason games start soon

We discuss the quarterbacks and how starter Carson Wentz is adapting, improvements from Taylor Heinicke, and how rookie Sam Howell is doing in the NFL.

Then, we turn to the defense as rookies Phidarian Mathis, Percy Butler, and Christian Holmes have all made impacts along with linebacker Jamin Davis, while Kendall Fuller is the star of camp! Finally, a look at receivers fighting behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, like Dax Milne, one of Selby's favorites up to this point.