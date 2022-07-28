Locked On Commanders | Washington's linebacker depth during training camp

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders got their 2022 training camp started on Wednesday. That meant Carson Wentz was on the practice field again, but he had star receiver Terry McLaurin with him for the first time.
We also heard from head coach Ron Rivera who wasn't too concerned about Antonio Gibson missing practice and commented on the team's plan at linebacker
Finally, former coach Mike Shanahan is a Hall of Fame finalist!
Fans who want to get a look at the 2022 Commanders up close will have a chance to do so at FedEx Field on Saturday, Aug. 6. Several other practices will be held between July 27 and Aug. 18 that fans had the opportunity to sign up for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system. The lottery is now closed.
Other special events include the team's annual Military Appreciation Day and a daily Commanders Community Corner. Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will host local military members for a special viewing of practice and meet-and-greets with players and coaches on Saturday, July 30. Additionally, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will welcome DMV youth throughout training camp in the Commanders Community Corner. The Community Corner will also host select community groups, who will be invited to watch practice and receive special recognition for their service to our region.
