Is Kareem Hunt a good fit in Washington? | Locked on Commanders

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Washington Commanders head into the 2023 season with young quarterback Sam Howell under center and a pair of solid running backs to help ease his burden in bell cow Brian Robinson Jr. and versatile weapon Antonio Gibson.

However, a surplus is never a bad thing in the running back room, and a recent report from CBS Sports indicates the team has interest in former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt played under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City, where he was one of the premier running backs in the league before an off the field incident resulted in a suspension and ended his tenure with the Chiefs.

Locked on Commanders host David Harrison discussed Hunt's potential fit in DC, including his willingness to play a different role and relatively clean injury history.

"He's adapted to and accepted a backup/changeup role in Cleveland which I think is important," Harrison said. "The best ability is availability and Hunt has only missed nine games since he returned from suspension in 2019, and five of them came in one stretch in 2021."

Neither Robinson or Gibson have had significant injury issues, although Gibson is regularly battling through injuries and having another change of pace back - especially one with Hunt's pedigree - should help keep the entire group healthier for Washington in 2023.