Is Tom Wilson heir apparent to Alex Ovechkin as Capitals' captain?

Tom Wilson is slated to be a Washington Capital well beyond Ovechkin's tenure.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract last week. That sets him up to be with the team through the end of 2030-31, at which time he could very well be wearing the C on his jersey.

Washington's captain at present, of course, is Alex Ovechkin, who at age 37 is under contract for three more seasons.

As Dan Holmi of Locked on Capitals suggests, Wilson could very well be next in line when Ovechkin calls it a career.

"His teammates, the guys that are in the trenches with him, know what kind of player Tom Wilson it," Holmi said. "Tom Wilson casts a wise shadow...he makes his presence known on the ice and he is not afraid of standing up for himself and standing up for his team."

Wilson was limited to 33 games last season due to injury, but recorded 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 33 games (0.67 P/GP) with the Capitals last season, a 54-point pace over 82 games.

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan.

"Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Wilson is also a three-time 20-goal scorer and a Stanley Cup champion, and has been with the Capitals since being drafted by Washington in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.