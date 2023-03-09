Near Me: Kia stolen from Prince George's ends up crashed in Southeast DC

A witness uploaded photos of the crashed car to the WUSA9 app.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — DC Metropolitan Police are searching for the driver who crashed a car, reported stolen out of Maryland, onto a sidewalk in Southeast DC.

The Kia crashed into a wall on the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue Southeast at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police were called to the scene at around 4:00 p.m., MPD said.

The car crashed into two other vehicles before hitting the wall, police said.

When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found. Police said the Kia was reported stolen out of Prince George's County.

Witnesses found the vehicle up on the sidewalk of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue Southeast. Pictures uploaded to the "Near Me" map of the WUSA9 app show the car's window's smashed out, with class on the front seats.

Car theft has been a major issue in the DC region. Police in DC, Maryland and Virginia have been organizing wheel lock giveaways to help drivers protect their cars from theft.

A recent wheel lock giveaway in the District of Columbia came from a partnership between Kia, Hyundai and MPD and aim to protect residents' vehicles from being taken as part of a social media challenge that shows how to start the cars with a USB cable.

“Car theft is a serious problem – it is incredibly stressful and often costly and time-consuming for the victims, and it is dangerous to have these stolen cars on the road,” said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. “I encourage all DC residents who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai to pick up their free steering wheel locks as soon as possible from a District station to prevent theft.

After months of reported thefts, Kia and Hyundai say they have a software update designed to help owners.

How to get the free update:

Kia and Hyundai owners who are interested in getting the updated software for free will need to contact Hyundai toll-free at 800-633-5151 or Kia toll-free at 800-333-4542.

In addition to the free software, customers will be given a sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection. The stickers will be sent out as the software updates are rolled out.