WRAP's SoberRide offering free rides home for Independence Day

A nonprofit organization is providing free Lyft rides for would-be impaired drivers this Independence Day.

WASHINGTON — This Independence Day, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is offering free Lyft rides home to would-be impaired drivers.

WRAP is a nonprofit organization that launched SoberRide, a free safe ride program, purposed to ensure safer ways to get home in the Washington, D.C. area. The program provides its services on various holidays which are typically at high-risk for traffic fatalities caused by drunk driving.

WRAP will post its 2023 Independence Day code at 3 p.m. Tuesday and the code will be valid until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can enter the code in the app’s payment tab under the "Add Lyft Pass" option for $15 off one ride in the Washington, D.C.-covered area, while supplies last. Rides cannot be reserved or scheduled in advance.

If you’re celebrating Independence Day tonight and drinking, please designate a sober driver or use WRAP’s #SoberRide! 🎆 (SoberRide code to be posted at 3:00 pm at https://t.co/6cAYMRtXzy. Some restrictions apply.) pic.twitter.com/gjpMGR3nfH — WRAP.org (@WRAP_org) July 4, 2023

The quantities will be limited to the first 1,500 passengers to input the code, and all drivers must be 21 years or older to access the Lyft code. Subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service, any Lyft user, new or existing, can access and use the code for $15 off a safe trip home.

WRAP started the SoberRide program in 1991, and since then has offered 80,047 safe and free rides home for otherwise impaired drivers. The program also provides its free ride services during the December and January holiday seasons, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Halloween.