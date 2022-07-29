Locked On Nationals | Predicting who will be traded by Washington before trade deadline

Josh Neighbors of the Locked On Nationals looks at Washington's roster and gives his thoughts on which players will be moved at or before the trade deadline.

WASHINGTON — Josh Neighbors takes a look at the Washington Nationals roster and gives his thoughts on which players will be moved at or before the trade deadline.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell are just a few of the players that could be on the trade block for the Nationals.

August 2, 2022, is Major League Baseball's trade deadline for this season.

