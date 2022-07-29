Locked On Nationals | Predicting who will be traded by Washington before trade deadline

x
Josh Neighbors of the Locked On Nationals looks at Washington's roster and gives his thoughts on which players will be moved at or before the trade deadline.

WASHINGTON — Josh Neighbors takes a look at the Washington Nationals roster and gives his thoughts on which players will be moved at or before the trade deadline.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell are just a few of the players that could be on the trade block for the Nationals. 

August 2, 2022, is Major League Baseball's trade deadline for this season.

