Locked On Nationals | Strasburg on the MLB's Injured List again

The Locked On Nationals podcast notes the negativity surrounding the Nats with Stephen Strasburg headed to the injured list.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Josh Neighbors of the Locked On Nationals Podcast shares his thoughts on the latest Washington Nationals news.

The podcast notes the negativity surrounding the Nats with Stephen Strasburg headed to the injured list. He then discusses the scratching of Josiah Gray & Juan Soto bumping his knee.

The podcast also previews the rest of the Nats series against the Atlanta Braves. Washington dropped its first two games of the series already to Atlanta.

Watch or Listen to the Locked On Nationals Podcast below:

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs.

Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. He felt discomfort following a bullpen session and had an MRI on Monday.

The 33-year-old pitcher will see a specialist and there is no timeline for his return. Martinez said the immediate plan for Strasburg is rest.