Car crashes into building in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A building under renovation in Northwest D.C. is in need of even more repairs after a car tore through it on Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., a call regarding the crash came into DC Fire and EMS.

Officials say a car crashed into a building located at the 7300 block of Georgia Ave NW.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

Investigators claim the building is under renovation and remains unoccupied at the moment. Officials say the building did not suffer any structural integrity issues.

The driver involved is being evaluated for any possible minor injury.

There is no word yet as to why the crash occurred and no contributing factors have been identified.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

